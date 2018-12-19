Newton shut down for rest of the season

The Carolina Panthers are expected to sit quarterback Cam Newton, who is battling a shoulder injury, now that they are out of the playoff race, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

Sources: #Panthers are expected to sit Cam Newton (shoulder) now that they are out of the playoff race and Taylor Heinicke is believed to be starting Sunday vs. the #Falcons. A move that makes a lot of sense. … Cam is not practicing today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2018

Rapoport added backup Taylor Heinicke is believed to be in line to start Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

In 14 games this season Newton has thrown for 3,395 yards and 24 touchdowns to 13 interceptions, while adding another 488 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Heinicke has thrown just four passes this season, completing two of them.