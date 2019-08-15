Paris Saint-Germain has turned down a pair of offers that would see Brazil forward Neymar return to La Liga.

BBC Radio's Guillem Balague reports the French champions have turned down bids from Real Madrid and the player's former club, Barcelona.

Barca's offer was believed to be £92.4 million, as well as Beymar's Brazil teammate, Philippe Coutinho, who Barca bought from Liverpool for an initial fee of £105 million in 2018.

Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic was also discussed between the two teams, Balague notes.

Real's deal was based around Wales forward Gareth Bale, Colombia winger James Rodriguez and cash. Real rejected PSG's request for 19-year-old striker Vinicius Junior as part of any deal.

Neymar, 27, joined PSG in 2017 in a world-record transfer of just under £200 million. In two seasons with the club, he's scored 34 times in 37 league appearances, but his tenure has been marred by injury and scandal.

He did not dress for last weekend's Ligue 1 opener in which PSG defeated Nimes 3-0.

The transfer windows in France and Spain remain open until August 31.