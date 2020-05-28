Back up the Brinks truck Kansas City, it's almost time to pay Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes and the Chiefs have begun negotiations for his next contract, according to Sam Mellinger of the KC Star.

The result will be a deal unlike any other, with potential new precedents that could change future talks. https://t.co/xzPBWqx5pi — Sam Mellinger (@mellinger) May 28, 2020

Mahomes, 24, has taken the NFL by storm in his first three seasons, throwing for 9,412 yards and 76 touchdowns in just 31 regular season games.

After winning NFL MVP in 2018, the quarterback followed that up by leading the Chiefs to the No. 2 seed in the AFC and a Super Bowl LIV win over the San Francisco 49ers earlier this year.

Mahomes' brilliance was on full display in all three playoff games, helping the Chiefs recover from a 10-plus point deficit in all three games, while throwing 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

In the Super Bowl Mahomes' fireworks came late. With Kansas City trailing by double digits in the fourth quarter, he led the offence to 21-unanswered points to secure the organization its first Super Bowl since 1970.

The only thing the young franchise quarterback has yet to do in his career is cash in. He signed a four-year $16,425,000 rookie contract in 2017, and will carry a $5.3 million cap hit for the 2020 season. Kansas City exercised the fifth-year option on that deal, which means he will not be eligible to hit free agency until after the 2021 season.

Mahomes he made his NFL debut in 2017 with Kansas City already securing a playoff spot while starting QB Alex Smith was given Week 17 off. Mahomes picked up the win in his debut, but it was nothing to write home about - 284 yards passing, and one interception in a 27-24 win over the Denver Broncos.

The following week, the Chiefs hosted the Tennessee Titians, losing 22-21 and falling to just 1-4 in the postseason with Smith at quarterback.

That off-season, Smith was traded to the Washington Redskins for Kendall Fuller and a 2018 third-round draft pick, bringing an official start to the Mahomes era.