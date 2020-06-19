A PGA Tour golfer has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), multiple sources tell Golf Digest's Brian Wacker.

The PGA returned last week with the Charles Schwabb Classic in Fort Worth, TX and the tour is currently in the midst of the second round of the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, SC. Approximately 150 players are competing in this weekend's tournament.

The tour itself has not commented on the report.

