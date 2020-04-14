The PGA Tour appears to be set to return to action but it won’t be stopping in Canada.

Multiple sources have confirmed that the RBC Canadian Open has been cancelled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the official announcement from PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan could come as early as Wednesday.

At the same time, a report in Golf Digest stated that the PGA Tour will resume play with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. That event will be held June 11-14, which was the date held by the Canadian championship, and is likely to go off without fans.

The cancellation of the RBC Canadian Open was not a big surprise. The main reason is believed to be the travel restrictions in place that would make it difficult for players and officials to enter Canada.

Other provincial and municipal regulations also prevented any preparations for the tournament, including proper course conditioning or on-site construction.

A number of sources said that PGA Tour officials are expected to hold a conference call for Canadian players as well as stakeholders on Wednesday to provide details.

The last time the Canadian Open was cancelled was 1944, due to the Second World War. The tournament was scheduled to be played at St. George’s G&CC in Toronto and it’s expected it will now host the 2021 edition.

While RBC will lose its crown jewel with the Canadian Open, the Golf Digest report said that the second event the bank sponsors, the RBC Heritage, will be revived and played June 18-21 in Hilton Head, S.C. That event was originally slated for April 16-19 and had been cancelled.