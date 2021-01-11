The Doug Pederson era in Philadelphia is over.

The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the Eagles have fired Pederson one week after finishing the season with a 4-11-1 record and failing the make the playoffs. It was the first time in four seasons and just second time in Pederson’s five-year tenure with the team the Eagles didn’t make the playoffs.

Doug Pederson is out as #Eagles coach, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2021

Pederson’s time in Philadelphia ended with an overall record of 42-37-1. He led the team to a Super Bowl championship in just his second season in charge with the Eagles.

Pederson started his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as an offensive quality control coach before coaching the quarterbacks for two seasons. He spent three years as offensive coordinator with the Kansas City Chiefs before returning to Philadelphia as head coach.

The Eagles new head coach will inherit a quarterback controversy. Long-time starter Carson Wentz was benched late in the season in favour of impressive rookie Jalen Hurts. Wentz’s four-year contract extension with nearly $70 million guaranteed kicks in next season.