The Philadelphia Eagles have begun getting calls on quarterback Carson Wentz according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport adds that the Eagles are in no rush to deal Wentz and, for the moment at least, intend to bring him back as their starter next season under new head coach Nick Sirianni.

"However, GM Howie Roseman will almost always listen, and this is no different," Rapoport writes.

Rapoport reports that the Indianapolis Colts are one of the teams that have been linked to Wentz after the retirement of Philip Rivers.

Wentz signed a four-year, $128 million contract extension in June of 2019 but lost his starting job to rookie Jalen Hurts down the stretch of the regular season. Given the way the deal is structured, releasing him would be almost impossible for Philadelphia.

According to Rapoport, neither Wentz nor his camp have formally requested a trade, though his relationship with the organization is being put to the test. There were rumours of a rift with former head coach Doug Pederson, but Wentz's strained relationship with the organization has not yet been quelled with the introduction of a new head coach, Rapoport adds.

Wentz threw 16 touchdowns compared to a league-high 15 interceptions in 12 starts this past season. Philadelphia was 3-8-1 in games he started.

The 28-year-old has played five seasons in Philadelphia since being selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of North Dakota State.