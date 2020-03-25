The Philadelphia Eagles hope to have found value in a veteran.

ESPN's Jordan Schultz reports the team has signed cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman to a one-year, $1 million deal.

— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 25, 2020

With incentives, the deal could rise another $300,000 in value.

Robey-Coleman, 27, spent the past three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

A native of Frostproof, FL, Robey-Coleman appeared in 16 games for the Rams last season, recording 36 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Undrafted out of USC, Robey-Coleman spent the first four seasons of his career with the Buffalo Bills.

In 111 career games, Robey-Coleman has 290 tackles, 5.0 sacks and six interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns.