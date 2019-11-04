Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson will have surgery to repair a core muscle injury on Tuesday and will likely miss the rest of the season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

After being sidelined since Week 2, the 32-year-old returned to game action Sunday against the Chicago Bears, but was forced to leave after the opening drive.

Jackson has nine receptions for 159 yards and a pair of touchdowns over three games this season in his return to the Eagles after spending the previous three campaigns with the Washington Redskins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jackson spent the first six years of his career in Philadelphia from 2008 to 2013.