2h ago
Report: Roethlisberger willing to restructure deal
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger told The Athletic's Ed Bouchette he wants to return next season and is willing to restructure his contract for next season. Roethlisberger's contract has a $41 million salary cap hit for 2021 that includes $19 million in bonus and salary that can be restructured, per Bouchette.
TSN.ca Staff
"I am pretty sure I want to go one more year (because) I think I can do it and give us a real chance (of) winning," Roethlisberger said to Bouchette. Roethlisberger also told Bouchette he doesn't care about his pay next year.
Steelers team president Art Rooney II said on Thursday the team wants Roethlisberger back but his salary cap hit could be an issue.
The 38-year-old has spent his entire 17-year career with the Steelers, leading them to two Super Bowl championships. The six-time Pro Bowler finished the 2019 season with 3,803 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.