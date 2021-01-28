Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger told The Athletic's Ed Bouchette he wants to return next season and is willing to restructure his contract for next season. Roethlisberger's contract has a $41 million salary cap hit for 2021 that includes $19 million in bonus and salary that can be restructured, per Bouchette.

Ben told me he went to the Steelers first about restructuring his contract. "I want to do everything I can and made that very clear to them from the very beginning that it was my idea to basically help the team however I can this year." — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) January 28, 2021

Ben Roethlisberger just told me: "I don't care bout my pay at all this year!" And is willing to restructure a contract that has a $41 million cap hit for 2021 that includes $19 million in bonus and salary that can be restructured. — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) January 28, 2021

More Ben Roethlisberger just now to me: "I am pretty sure I want to go one more year (because) I think I can do it and give us a real chance and winning." — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) January 28, 2021

"I am pretty sure I want to go one more year (because) I think I can do it and give us a real chance (of) winning," Roethlisberger said to Bouchette. Roethlisberger also told Bouchette he doesn't care about his pay next year.

Steelers team president Art Rooney II said on Thursday the team wants Roethlisberger back but his salary cap hit could be an issue.

The 38-year-old has spent his entire 17-year career with the Steelers, leading them to two Super Bowl championships. The six-time Pro Bowler finished the 2019 season with 3,803 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.