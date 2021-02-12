The Pouncey Twins, Pittsburgh Steelers' center Maurkice and Los Angeles Chargers' center Mike, are both retiring from the NFL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Pouncey twins, Mike and Maurkice, are retiring together, per @RamonFoster. pic.twitter.com/8HvQWaq3yQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 12, 2021

Maurkice, 31, entered the NFL first after being selected 18th overall in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Steelers. At No.18, he was the highest selected center in the draft since Damien Woody in 1999. Pouncey played his entire 10-year, 134 game career with the Steelers, He was a three-time first-team All-Pro and a nine-time Pro-Bowler.

Mike, 31, was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the first round, No.15 overall, of the 2011 NFL draft. He played seven season with the Dolphins and was selected to three-consecutive Pro Bowls from 2013-15. Pouncey left the Dolphins in 2018, joining the Chargers for the final two years of his career, where he made his fourth and final Pro Bowl in his first season with the team.