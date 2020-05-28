The Premier League intends to return on June 17 with matches between teams with games in hand on the rest of the league.

Manchester City will host Arsenal and Sheffield United will visit Aston Villa, reports Jason Burt of the Telegraph.

The home and away designations for the clubs could be moot with a neutral venue proposal still very much in play.

With all teams on 29 matches following those two games, a full slate of fixtures would follow on June 20 with the matches staggered across the weekend.

Burt notes the aim is to complete all remaining matches by the weekend of Aug. 1 and 2 with the FA Cup Final to be played the following weekend.