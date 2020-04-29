A number of Premier League players are hesitant over plans to resume play during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, reports ESPN.

"A lot of players are very uncomfortable with coming back," a source told ESPN. "The only way the league takes this seriously is when someone at a club dies. We will look back on this time with sadness in the future."

Members of the Premier League are expected to convene on Friday to discuss the resumption of league play with UEFA asking all of Europe's top leagues to outline their plans to return or abandon their seasons by May 25.

A source tells ESPN that players with young families or pregnant partners are the most reticent to return, with many believing that proper social distance cannot be properly adhered to in a football match.

The Premier League has yet to even announce any kind of protocol for a return to training.

Other top-flight leagues have already pulled the plug on their campaigns. The Eredivisie announced an abandonment of its season last Friday, while the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons were cancelled by the government on Tuesday.

Most Premier League clubs had eight remaining matches in their schedule when the league was paused in March. Liverpool had a commanding 25-point lead atop the table, while Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich City were in the drop zone.