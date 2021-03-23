Which teams have fared best in NFL free agency so far?

Marcus Mariota is staying with the Las Vegas Raiders after all.

Mariota is expected to sign a reworked contract with the Raiders that will pay him $3.5 million, with a chance to make up to $8 million with incentives, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Mariota was scheduled to make more than $10 million in his second season with the Raiders, with playing time escalators that could have pushed his contract to closer to $20 million.

The second overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft appeared in one game for the Raiders last season, replacing an injured Derek Carr. He threw for 226 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while adding another 88 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Mariota spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans, and was replaced as the team's starter by Ryan Tannehill in 2019, one year before signing with the Raiders.