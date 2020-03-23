What the Panthers are getting in Bridgewater

PJ Walker is getting another chance.

The quarterback is signing with the Carolina Panthers, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

It might have been just five weeks, but Walker did everything he could with his limited time in the XFL.

He quarterbacked the Houston Roughnecks to an XFL-best 5-0 record, Walker’s 1338 passing yards and 15 touchdowns led all passers and had him on track to win league MVP.

The QB played four seasons at Temple, before signing with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017, joining Andrew Luck and Jacoby Brissett.

He spent time on the Colts practice roster but never took the field in a regular season game.

Panthers new head coach Matt Rhule coached Walker during his time at Temple, and the two kept in touch during the XFL season, according to Russini.

Walker is the second quarterback the Panthers have signed this offseason (Teddy Bridgewater) and he joins a QB room that currently has Cam Newton, Kyle Allen and Will Grier.