Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor has declined to file a grievance against the team after a pain-killing shot mishap punctured his lung, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport added the National Football League Players Association is still reviewing the matter and determining how to avoid a similar situation happening to any player in the future.

A team doctor accidentally punctured Taylor's lung just before kickoff in Week 2 while trying to administer a pain-killing injection for the QB's cracked ribs.

Rookie Justin Herbert made the start and has held onto the job all season.