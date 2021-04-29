Could the Aaron Rodgers era in Green Bay be coming to an end?

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player "is so disgruntled" that he has told some within the Packers organization that he does not want to return to the team.

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN on Thursday.



In wake of ESPN's report, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst issues the following statement:

"As we've stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond. Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team."

A Super Bowl winner with the team in 2011, Rodgers has been with the Packers since 2005 when he was taken in the first round of the NFL Draft out of Cal. He became the team's starting quarterback in 2008.

The Chico, CA native is a three-time NFL MVP, three-time First-Team All-Pro and a nine-time Pro Bowler.

The news comes after word broke earlier on Thursday that the San Francisco 49ers approached the Packers about a trade for Rodgers and were quickly rebuffed.

Rodgers has three years and $67 million remaining on his current deal with a potential out following the 2021 season.