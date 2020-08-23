Why Stephen A. is worried about the Patriots this season

The Las Vegas Raiders have released former CFL star running back William Stanback to make room for running back Theo Riddick, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

A surprise: To make room for Theo Riddick, the #Raiders are cutting RB William Stanback, source said. The former CFL star will go on waivers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 23, 2020

Stanback, 26, signed a futures contract with the Raiders in January.

Stanback rushed for 1,048 yards with five touchdowns and had 33 catches for 329 yards over 14 games with the Montreal Alouettes last season, making his first CFL All-Star team in the process.

The American played two seasons in the CFL after he spent three years playing for The University of Central Florida in the NCAA.