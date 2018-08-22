Sherman not concerned about getting beat in practice

Dominique Rogers-Cromartie is headed to Oakland.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Raiders and the 10-year veteran have agreed to a deal.

CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie signed with the Oakland Raiders, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 22, 2018

Rodgers-Cromartie worked out for Jon Gruden's club on Wednesday. Oakland was also reportedly considering bringing in free agent corner Bashaud Breeland.

Rodgers-Cromartie spent the last four seasons with the New York Giants. In 15 games, he had 48 combined tackles but failed to record an interception for the first time since the 2011 season.

The Raiders will mark the fifth team he has played for in his career, spending time with the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles in addition to the Giants.

The Raiders will be back in action when they take on the Green Bay Packers on Friday in pre-season action.