The Baltimore Ravens are re-signing backup quarterback Robert Griffin III, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #Ravens are re-signing QB Robert Griffin III, per source. He was a great presence in that QB room last year and key for Lamar Jackson. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 21, 2019

Rapoport added Griffin, who appeared in three games with the Ravens last season, was a great presence in the QB room last year and was key for rookie starter Lamar Jackson.

After starting his career with three years in Washington, Griffin took a year off before spending one season with the Cleveland Browns, and then signing with the Ravens ahead of last season.