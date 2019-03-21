26m ago
Report: Ravens bringing back RGIII
TSN.ca Staff
The Baltimore Ravens are re-signing backup quarterback Robert Griffin III, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport added Griffin, who appeared in three games with the Ravens last season, was a great presence in the QB room last year and was key for rookie starter Lamar Jackson.
After starting his career with three years in Washington, Griffin took a year off before spending one season with the Cleveland Browns, and then signing with the Ravens ahead of last season.