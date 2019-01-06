28m ago
Report: Reinebold returning to Ticats
TSN.ca Staff
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are expected to bring back Jeff Reinebold as their special teams coordinator, according to a report from 3DownNation's Justin Dunk.
Reinebold, who coached with the team from 2013-2017 before spending last season with the BC Lions, appeared to confirm the report on Twitter.
"HEADING TO A STEEL TOWN KNOWN FOR IT'S TOUGHNESS, IT'S LOVE FOR IT(S) FOOTBALL TEAM WHERE BLACK IS NOT A COLOR BUT AN ATTITUDE YOU BRING TO WORK EVERYDAY," Reinebold tweeted Sunday.
The veteran CFL coach led the Ticats special teams unit for four seasons, from 2013-2016, before shifting jobs to defensive coordinator in 2017. Reinebold was the Lions' special teams coordinator last season.