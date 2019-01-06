The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are expected to bring back Jeff Reinebold as their special teams coordinator, according to a report from 3DownNation's Justin Dunk.

Reinebold, who coached with the team from 2013-2017 before spending last season with the BC Lions, appeared to confirm the report on Twitter.

HEADING TO A STEEL TOWN KNOWN FOR IT’S TOUGHNESS, IT’S LOVE FOR IT FOOTBALL TEAM WHERE BLACK IS NOT A COLOR BUT AN ATTITUDE YOU BRING TO WORK EVERYDAY Bruce Springsteen - Factory (1978) (Remaster) [720p HD] https://t.co/MUNzJ7Qe9k via @YouTube — Jeff Reinebold (@Jeff_Reinebold) January 6, 2019

The veteran CFL coach led the Ticats special teams unit for four seasons, from 2013-2016, before shifting jobs to defensive coordinator in 2017. Reinebold was the Lions' special teams coordinator last season.