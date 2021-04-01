With Europe's heavyweights expected to battle it out this summer for the services of Borussia Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, Barcelona appears to have gotten a jump on the action.

Sky Sports reports super agent Mino Raiola and Haaland's father, former Manchester City midfielder Alf Haaland, have arrived in Barcelona for talks with new Blaugrana president Joan Laporta.

Haaland, 20, is under contract with BVB until 2024 and his release clause, believed to be in the £66 million range, does not go into effect until the summer of 2022, which means that if he were to move this summer, it would require a hefty transfer fee. With Barcelona currently dealing with a debt crisis at the club, it's unknown how they would be able to finance such a move.

Signing from Red Bull Salzburg in December of 2019, Haaland was taken the Bundesliga by storm. In 49 matches across all competitions over a season and a half, Haaland has scored 49 times.