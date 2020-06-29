Chris Smalling's stay in Italy could last through next season.

Gianluca DiMarzio reports that Roma and Manchester United have come to an agreement to extend the 30-year-old defender's stay in Serie A through the remainder of the 2019-2020 season and have a framework in place for a season-long loan in 2020-2021.

While nothing has been agreed to between the two clubs as of yet, the Giallorossi are confident on retaining the England international's services for next season.

Smalling has emerged as a defensive linchpin for Roma this season, making 29 appearances across all competitions and striking up an effective partnership with Gianluca Mancini, who is on loan from Atalanta.

A native of Greenwich, Smalling joined United in 2010 from Fulham and made 323 appearances over nine seasons at Old Trafford.

Roma currently sits sixth in the Serie A table and the club is next in action on Thursday, hosting Udinese.