1h ago
Report: Roma confident of extending Smalling loan
Chris Smalling's stay in Italy could last through next season. Gianluca DiMarzio reports that Roma and Manchester United have come to an agreement to extend the 30-year-old defender's stay in Serie A through the remainder of the 2019-2020 season and have a framework in place for a season-long loan in 2020-2021.
TSN.ca Staff
Chris Smalling's stay in Italy could last through next season.
Gianluca DiMarzio reports that Roma and Manchester United have come to an agreement to extend the 30-year-old defender's stay in Serie A through the remainder of the 2019-2020 season and have a framework in place for a season-long loan in 2020-2021.
While nothing has been agreed to between the two clubs as of yet, the Giallorossi are confident on retaining the England international's services for next season.
Smalling has emerged as a defensive linchpin for Roma this season, making 29 appearances across all competitions and striking up an effective partnership with Gianluca Mancini, who is on loan from Atalanta.
A native of Greenwich, Smalling joined United in 2010 from Fulham and made 323 appearances over nine seasons at Old Trafford.
Roma currently sits sixth in the Serie A table and the club is next in action on Thursday, hosting Udinese.