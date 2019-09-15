Jets' Darnold out indefinitely with mono, Bell's MRI reveals no damage to shoulder

The New York Jets will be without their quarterback Sam Darnold for their Monday night meeting against the Cleveland Browns with he deals with mononucleosis.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN is reporting that Darnold is "already feeling better" and is hoping for a best-case scenario of a Week 5 return.

A week five return would see Darnold missing just two games, as the team as a Week four bye.

Adam Gase noted that the early bye works in his teams favour.

It was originally expected that the Jets QB misses three - seven weeks.

Backup Trevor Siemian is expected to get the start Monday night under centre.