Report: 49ers get No. 3 pick from Dolphins, who acquire No. 6 from Eagles

The Miami Dolphins traded the No. 3 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft to the San Francisco 49ers on Friday and then flipped part of their haul to the Philadelphia Eagles for the No. 6 pick, according to ESPN.

The Dolphins acquired the No. 12 pick, a 2021 third-round pick and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 in exchange for the third overall pick. The team then traded their newly acquired No. 12 pick, as well as a fourth-round pick in this year's draft and a 2022 first-rounder to the Eagles for the sixth overall pick and fifth-round selection.

Full details:



Eagles trade: pick 6 and 156



Dolphins trade: pick 12, 123 and a 2022 first-rounder. https://t.co/tliEQ0131G — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 26, 2021

While the No. 3 spot would allow San Francisco to select a top quarterback in the draft, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the team is holding onto Jimmy Garoppolo and has no plans to trade him at this time.

"Jimmy is here to stay. He's our guy this year," a 49ers source told Schefter.

The No. 3 selection originally belonged to the Houston Texans, but was acquired by the Dolphins when they trade left tackle Laremy Tunsil to Houston in 2019. The Dolphins also hold the No. 18 pick in the first round draft, as well as the No. 6 they acquired from the Eagles.

Filed to ESPN: Dolphins trading No. 3 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 12 pick, a 2021 third-round pick (SF’s comp pick for Robert Saleh hiring) and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, per sources.



Blockbuster deal with massive ramifications for years to come. pic.twitter.com/nRLMUaWGo5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2021

The NFL Draft will be held from April 29-May 1.