Finally, Trent Williams is on the move.

After months of rumours and speculation, Washington has agreed to send the disgruntled left tackle to the San Francisco 49ers according to multiple reports.

Finally: The #Redskins have agreed to terms on a trade of LT Trent Williams to the #49ers, per me, @TomPelissero & @MikeGarafolo. It took until Day 3 of the Draft, but Washington gets it done, and SF gets help at a position of need. It’s for a 5th this year and 3rd next year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2020

Heading back to Washington is a fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft and a third-rounder in 2021.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Williams and the 49ers are expected to restructure the last year remaining on his contract, which is set to expire at the end of the 2020 season.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network adds the Minnesota Vikings had a similar deal in place with Washington but Williams did not want to go to Minnesota. The Cleveland Browns also sniffed around on the seven-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman but did not make an offer.

Williams has spent the nine seasons in Washington but did not play at all last year after a dispute with the team over a medical procedure and a failed physical. He and his agent were granted permission by the club to seek a trade last month.

"After nine years with Washington, 119 starts and seven Pro Bowls, the time has come to part ways. Trent Williams is ready to get back to competing in the NFL and is glad to be a part of a great organization like the San Francisco 49ers," his agency said in a statement.

The 31-yea-old was selected No. 4 overall in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma.