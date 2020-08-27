1h ago
Report: 49ers add former 1st round WR White
The San Francisco signed former Chicago Bears first round wide receiver Kevin White, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
TSN.ca Staff
White, who was selected seventh overall in the 2015 NFL Draft, last appeared in the 2018 season, finishing with just four receptions for 92 yards in eight games.
The 49ers also signed WR River Cracraft.