The San Francisco signed former Chicago Bears first round wide receiver Kevin White, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #49ers are, in fact, adding two WRs after all. They signed former #Bears first-round pick Kevin White, who took his physical yesterday. SF also signed WR River Cracraft yesterday following a workout. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2020

White, who was selected seventh overall in the 2015 NFL Draft, last appeared in the 2018 season, finishing with just four receptions for 92 yards in eight games.

The 49ers also signed WR River Cracraft.