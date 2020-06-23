Will OBJ defy his longshot odds to lead NFL in receiving yards?

The San Francisco 49ers will not be able to place the franchise tag on newly acquired left tackle Trent Williams ahead of next season, according to a report from ESPN's Field Yates.

As part of his reworked contract with the 49ers, OT Trent Williams cannot be franchise tagged after this season, per source. The eventual goal for both sides remains a long-term deal for the 7-time Pro Bowler. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 23, 2020

Yates reported the stipulation was part of the reworked contract Williams has with the 49ers, but added the goal for both sides remains a long-term extension.

The 49ers acquired Williams from Washington this off-season in exchange for a pair of draft picks.

Williams, 31, is a seven-time Pro Bowler. He sat out last season due to a dispute with Washington's front office.