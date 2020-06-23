The San Francisco 49ers will not be able to place the franchise tag on newly acquired left tackle Trent Williams ahead of next season, according to a report from ESPN's Field Yates.

Yates reported the stipulation was part of the reworked contract Williams has with the 49ers, but added the goal for both sides remains a long-term extension.

The 49ers acquired Williams from Washington this off-season in exchange for a pair of draft picks.

Williams, 31, is a seven-time Pro Bowler. He sat out last season due to a dispute with Washington's front office.