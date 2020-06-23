52m ago
Report: 49ers can't tag Williams next year
The San Francisco 49ers will not be able to place the franchise tag on newly acquired left tackle Trent Williams ahead of next season, according to a report from ESPN's Field Yates.
TSN.ca Staff
Yates reported the stipulation was part of the reworked contract Williams has with the 49ers, but added the goal for both sides remains a long-term extension.
The 49ers acquired Williams from Washington this off-season in exchange for a pair of draft picks.
Williams, 31, is a seven-time Pro Bowler. He sat out last season due to a dispute with Washington's front office.