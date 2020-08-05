The San Francisco 49ers are expected to sign former third overall pick defensive end Dion Jordan, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #49ers are expected to sign former #Raiders and #Seahawks DE Dion Jordan, source said. He flashed with Oakland with 2 sacks, but now helps depth in SF – a team that had tried to sign him in the past. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 5, 2020

Jordan, 30, played seven games with the Oakland Raiders after signing with the club last November. The No. 3 overall pick of the 2013 draft spent the first three years of his career with the Miami Dolphins before playing two seasons with the Seahawks ahead of landing in Oakland.

Jordan has been suspended multiple times in his career for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy. He missed the entire 2015 season after being found in violation of the policy.

Jordan has registered 86 tackles, 10.5 sacks and two forced fumbles over his career.