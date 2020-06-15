The San Francisco 49ers are giving team head coach Kyle Shanahan a new six-year contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, Shanahan's new deal will replace the three years he had remaining on his current contract and will tie the coach to the 49ers through the 2025 season. Schefter adds that the contract makes Shanahan one of the NFL's five highest-paid head coaches.

Shanahan, 40, guided the San Francisco 49ers to a 13-3 regular-season campaign in 2019, which ultimately culminated in the team finishing as the Super Bowl runner-up. Since hiring Shanahan in 2017, the 49ers have posted a 48-23 record overall.

Prior to getting his first head coaching opportunity in San Francisco, Shanahan served as an NFL offensive coordinator for nearly a decade, making stops in Houston (2008-09), Washington (2010-13), Cleveland (2014) and Atlanta (2015-16). His father, Mike, is a former NFL head coach who is best known for guiding the Denver Broncos to back-to-back Super Bowl wins in the late '90s,