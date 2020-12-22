1h ago
Report: 49ers' Mullens, Mostert out for season
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens and running back Raheem Mostert will miss the rest of the season, according to reports from the NFL Network.
TSN.ca Staff
Mostert's season is likely over after suffering another high ankle sprain on his previously injured ankle, according to Ian Rapoport.
Mullens, meanwhile needs elbow surgery.
The 49ers have also opened the 21-day practice window for QB Jimmy Garoppolo.
More details to come.