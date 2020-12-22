San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens and running back Raheem Mostert will miss the rest of the season, according to reports from the NFL Network.

#49ers RB Raheem Mostert’s season is likely over after suffering another high-ankle sprain on his previously injured ankle, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2020

The #49ers are placing Mostert on IR, per league source. Meanwhile, QB Nick Mullens needs elbow surgery (as @MaioccoNBCS said). A season of bad luck still hasn't ended for San Francisco, which of course is currently training in Arizona. What a year. https://t.co/uo0YDAClNP — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 22, 2020

The 49ers have also opened the 21-day practice window for QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

The #49ers have opened the 21-day window for QB Jimmy Garoppolo to practice. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 22, 2020

