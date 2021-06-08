Why the Bucs can repeat as Super Bowl champs

San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Justin Skule tore his ACL during practice Monday, according to a report from ESPN.

Skule is entering his third season with the 49ers.

Defensive back Tarvarius Moore tore his Achilles on Monday as well, per the ESPN report.

