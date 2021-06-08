15m ago
Report: 49ers OT Skule tears ACL at practice
San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Justin Skule tore his ACL during practice Monday, according to a report from ESPN.
Skule is entering his third season with the 49ers.
Defensive back Tarvarius Moore tore his Achilles on Monday as well, per the ESPN report.
More details to come.