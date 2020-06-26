48m ago
Report: 49ers sign first-rounder Kinlaw
The San Francisco 49ers have signed 2020 first round draft pick Javon Kinlaw, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
TSN.ca Staff
Kinlaw, a defensive tackle out of South Carolina, is just the fourth first-rounder to sign his rookie deal so far this year.
In 12 games with the Gamecocks last season, Kinlaw finished with 35 tackles and six sacks.