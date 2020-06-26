The San Francisco 49ers have signed 2020 first round draft pick Javon Kinlaw, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #49ers have signed first-round pick DL Javon Kinlaw, source said. One of only a few top picks to ink his four-year deal with a fifth-year option over the last few months. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 26, 2020

Kinlaw, a defensive tackle out of South Carolina, is just the fourth first-rounder to sign his rookie deal so far this year.

In 12 games with the Gamecocks last season, Kinlaw finished with 35 tackles and six sacks.