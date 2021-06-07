Free agent safety Tony Jefferson is signing with the San Francisco 49ers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jefferson hasn’t played in the NFL since he tore his ACL in the 2019 season as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. He appeared in just five games with the Ravens that season and was ultimately released by the team in February of 2020.

Jefferson joined the Ravens in 2017 after signing a reported four-year, $34 million deal. Prior to signing with Baltimore, Jefferson spent the first four seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals who signed him after he went undrafted in 2013.

Over his seven previous seasons in the NFL, Jefferson has amassed 431 tackles, 8.5 sacks and four sacks.