San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel broke his during a throwing session with teammates Tuesday and will undergo surgery, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

#49ers WR Deebo Samuel suffered a broken foot on Tuesday during a throwing session with teammates in Nashville and will be having surgery today, I’m told. It is a Jones fracture, and he should be able to be on the field early in the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 18, 2020

The #49ers standout, who became their go-to WR late in the season and in the playoffs, was primed for a huge 2020. He’s having surgery from Dr. Robert Anderson today and should return within 12-16 weeks. Plenty of time to make an impact, assuming a full recovery. https://t.co/FiAQLhtip2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 18, 2020

Rapoport added the injury is a Jones fracture, and that Samuel should be able to return within 12-16 weeks.

Samuel was a big part of the 49ers offence in his rookie season last year, finishing with 57 receptions for 802 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games with 11 starts after San Francisco selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.