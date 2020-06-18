2h ago
Report: 49ers WR Samuel suffers broken foot
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel broke his during a throwing session with teammates Tuesday and will undergo surgery, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
TSN.ca Staff
Rapoport added the injury is a Jones fracture, and that Samuel should be able to return within 12-16 weeks.
Samuel was a big part of the 49ers offence in his rookie season last year, finishing with 57 receptions for 802 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games with 11 starts after San Francisco selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.