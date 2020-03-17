Canelo and GGG are set to complete the trilogy.

The Athletic's Lance Pugmire reports that a third fight between Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Gennady "GGG" Golovkin is tentatively scheduled for September 12 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

BREAKING: Sources: Canelo Alvarez-Gennadiy Golovkin agree to trilogy bout https://t.co/qe3Nkx4F8V — Lance Pugmire (@pugboxing) March 17, 2020

Alvarez was set to take on Billy Joe Saunders for the WBO super middleweight crown on May 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, but the bout was postponed after the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The pair first fought in Sept. of 2017 in Las Vegas for the unified middleweight title. Alvarez and Golovkin fought to a split draw (13–115, 114–114, 118–110).

A rematch was set for May of 2018, but that March, Alvarez tested positive for clenbuterol after eating tainted beef and was given a six-month suspension, pushing the fight to September.

In a highly controversial decision disputed by fans and pundits alike, Alvarez was awarded a majority decision in the second fight.

Golovkin, set to turn 38 in April, has a professional record of 40-1-1. He last fought in October, defeating Sergiy Derevyanchenko by unanimous decision to claim the vacant IBF and WBO middleweight titles.

Alvarez, 29, holds a record of 53-1-2. His last bout was in November when he knocked out Sergey Kovalev in the 11th round to win the WBO light heavyweight title.