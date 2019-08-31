The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to terms to acquire three-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney from the Houston Texans, as first reported by Fox Sports' Jay Glazer.

Scoopage: SEA & HOU have agreed to trade parameters re: Jadeveon Clowney contingent upon Clowney & other players involved passing physicals. Still lot of moving parts but believed Clowney, who rejected going to Miami at first, is headed for his physical with Hawks. @NFLONFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) August 31, 2019

Terms for the #Seahawks trade for Jadeveon Clowney: Seattle gets Clowney, the #Texans get a third-round pick, LB Jacob Martin, and pass-rusher Barkevious Mingo, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019

The Texans will get a third round draft pick, linebacker Jacob Martin, and pass rusher Barkevious Mingo.

The deal is contingent on Clowney, and the other players involved in the trade, passing physicals, per Glazer.

Clowney has told people that he wants to be in Seattle, according to multiple reports. The 26-year-old is currently unsigned, after refusing to the franchise tender the Texans offered him after failing to reach a long-term contract with the linebacker by July's deadline.

This is a preferred location for Clowney and he’ll sign his tag. https://t.co/Jc3dfTzhMy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019

The Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Washington Redskins and Miami Dolphins all reportedly had discussions with the Texans to acquire Clowney.

Clowney, who was drafted first overall by the Texans in 2014, has registered 151 tackles, 29 sacks and five forced fumbles over his five previous seasons in the NFL.