The Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens have had internal discussions about signing former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown, according to the NFL Network's Michael Silver.

From earlier on @nflnetwork... the Seahawks and Ravens have had internal discussions about signing Antonio Brown. @MikeGarafolo pic.twitter.com/7a8tGD4ir5 — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) June 23, 2020

Silver reports the Seahawks are "absolutely interested" in signing Brown, who has been working out this off-season with Seahawks backup QB Geno Smith.

In terms of the Ravens, Silver reports the Ravens have looked into Brown in the past and are currently mulling over signing him. Silver also notes that Brown’s cousin, fellow wide receiver Marquise Brown, is a member of the Ravens.

As Silver points out, it’s possible that 31-year-old Brown could be suspended if he were to be signed by a team. The former star player has been involved in a plethora of legal issues stemming back from the 2019 season.

Brown played in just one game during the 2019 campaign after being released by the New England Patriots in September of 2019. The wide receiver signed with the Patriots that same month after he was cut by the Oakland Raiders, who acquired him in March of 2019 in a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brown, who spent nine of his 10 career seasons with the Steelers, has amassed 11,263 receiving yards and 75 touchdowns with 841 receptions over his career and has seven Pro Bowl nominations.