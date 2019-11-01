Josh Gordon is headed to Seattle.

The Seahawks claimed the 28-year-old wide receiver off waivers from the New England Patriots on Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Seahawks claimed former Patriots’ WR Josh Gordon off waivers today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2019

A native of Houston, Gordon appeared in six games for the Pats this season, hauling in 287 yards on 20 catches and one touchdown.

When asked why the team cut ties with the former All-Pro, Pats head coach Bill Belichick offered little answer.

“We released him because he was healthy,” Belichick said. “He passed his physical.”

Gordon is in his sixth NFL season, missing the 2015 and 2016 seasons due to drug suspension.

More to come.