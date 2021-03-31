The Seattle Seahawks are giving wide receiver Tyler Lockett a four-year, $69.2 million contract extension that includes $37 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lockett, 28, is coming off a strong 2020 campaign with the Seahawks in which he recorded career-highs in receptions (100) and touchdowns (10) in addition to his 1,054 receiving yards. Last season marked the receiver's second straight 1,000-yard campaign.

Lockett has spent all of his previous six seasons in the NFL with Seahawks after the team drafted him in the third round (69th overall) in the 2015 draft. He was named to the Pro Bowl during the 2015 season.