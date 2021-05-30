The Seattle Seahawks have discussed a possible trade with the Atlanta Falcons for wide receiver Julio Jones, according to a report from ESPN's Dianna Russini.

The Falcons continue to field calls from teams interested in trading for Julio Jones. The Seahawks have had discussions about a possible trade with Atlanta, per sources. In fact, QB Russell Wilson & Julio Jones have spoken to discuss the possibility of playing together. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) May 30, 2021

Russini added Seahawks QB Russell Wilson and Jones have discusses playing together.

The Falcons are exploring the possibility of trading their star receiver and have reportedly received an offer that includes a first round draft pick for him.

The 32-year-old Jones appeared in just nine games due to injury last season, recording 51 receptions for 771 yards and three touchdowns.

More details to come.