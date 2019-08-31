The Seattle Seahawks are in "deep talks" to acquire three-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney from the Houston Texans, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.

Pelissero and Garafolo add that there are "still some hoops to jump through", but discussions are trending towards Clowney ending up with the Seahawks. According to the pair of reporters, Clowney has told people that he wants to be in Seattle.

This is a preferred location for Clowney and he’ll sign his tag. https://t.co/Jc3dfTzhMy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019

The 26-year-old Clowney is currently unsigned, after refusing to the franchise tender the Texans offered him after failing to reach a long-term contract with the linebacker by July's deadline. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says if Clowney ends up in Seattle, he will sign the tender.

The Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Washington Redskins and Miami Dolphins that have reportedly been discussions with the Texans to acquire Clowney.

Clowney, who was drafted first overall by the Texans in 2014, has registered 151 tackles, 29 sacks and five forced fumbles over his five previous seasons in the NFL.