The Seattle Seahawks, who pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire two-time Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams from the New York Jets on Saturday, are reportedly in no rush to sign the safety to a contract extension, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.

A source told Henderson that the Seahawks plan to wait until next year to make a massive financial commitment to Adams as opposed to this year because of the current uncertainty about how much the NFL's salary cap will drop in upcoming seasons because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

In terms of monetary value of his potential contract extension, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports that Adams is looking to surpass the $14.6 million annual value that Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson received in January, which currently has him as the highest-paid player at the position.

Adams, who was the sixth overall pick of the 2017 draft, has two years and $13.45 million remaining on his contract, per Henderson. He's set to make $3.59 million in 2020 and then $9.86 million in 2021.