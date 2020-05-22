Who is starting at QB for the Pats?

The Seattle Seahawks are signing running back Carlos Hyde to a one-year deal that can be worth up to $4 million according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

New #Seahawks RB Carlos Hyde can earn up to $4M on his 1-year deal. A perfect landing spot after last year’s resurgence. https://t.co/Me2PB7Rj6j — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 22, 2020

Hyde spent last season with the Houston Texans and had one of the best years of his career, rushing for a personal-best 1,070 yards to go along with six touchdowns.

Prior to 2019, Hyde spent four seasons in San Francisco with the 49ers after being selected by the team in the second round of the 2014 draft. He then went on to split 2018 with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns before joining the Texans last off-season.

The 29-year-old is a native of Naples, Fla., and played college ball at Ohio State University.