Could Beast Mode be coming back?

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, running back Marshawn Lynch and the Seattle Seahawks are open to a reunion and he has told people he plans to travel to Seattle on Monday to discuss it.

Marshawn Lynch and the #Seahawks are open to a reunion, and Lynch has told people he plans to travel to Seattle today to discuss it, sources tell me, @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero. #BeastMode could be back in Seattle. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2019

The #Seahawks have a loooong history with Marshawn Lynch, but the organization and BeastMode have always maintained a great relationship. That helps in times like this. https://t.co/c9cND7ABow — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2019

Head coach Pete Carroll took things a step further Monday morning when he told a Seattle radio station the team was indeed interested in bringing back their former running back.

“We’re going to give him a really good chance to come back and play for us," he said.

Rapoport notes a reunion is possible, especially since Lynch and the Seahawks have "always maintained a great relationship."

The Seahawks lost starter Chris Carson Sunday to what is feared to be a season-ending hip injury and backup rusher Rashaad Penny to a torn ACL.

Lynch spent the last two seasons with his hometown Oakland Raiders but retired in the off-season for the second time. Prior to Oakland, Lynch spent six seasons in Seattle from 2010 to 2015. He originally retired after the 2015 season and sat out all of 2016 before joining the Raiders.

The five-time Pro Bowler twice led the league in touchdowns with Seattle and helped them to a Super Bowl victory in 2015.