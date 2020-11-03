The Seattle Seahawks are releasing veteran Canadian tight end Luke Willson today, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

With the Seahawks activating rookie TE Colby Parkinson, and having extra TEs on their roster, Seattle will be releasing TE Luke Willson today to get down to four TEs, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2020

Schefter's reports the transaction is a result of Seattle activating rookie tight end Colby Parkinson as well as having extra players at the position on their roster.

The 30-year-old Willson, who hails from LaSalle, Ont., near Windsor, is in the eighth season of his NFL career. The former fifth-round pick (158th overall) spent the first five seasons of his career with the Seahawks after being drafted by the club. He spent one season with the Detroit Lions, who play near his hometown of LaSalle, before rejoining the Seahawks ahead of the 2019 season.

Willson has amassed 1,295 yards and 11 touchdowns on 110 receptions over his career.