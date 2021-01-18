Adam Gase's time in unemployment might be a short one.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports the former New York Jets head coach has spoken to the Seattle Seahawks about their vacant offensive coordinator position.

The Seahawks fired Brian Schottenheimer earlier this month.

#Seahawks have spoken to former #Jets head coach Adam Gase about the offensive coordinator opening, per source, and they intend to speak to #Chiefs QBs coach Mike Kafka at some point. Seattle casting wide net to get some new ideas for Russell Wilson and co. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 18, 2021

Gase, 42, was fired by the Jets after two seasons at the end of a 2-14 campaign in early January. He finished his Jets tenure with a 9-23 mark. Prior to joining the Jets, Gase spent three seasons as head coach of the Miami Dolphins where he finished with a 23-25 record.

The native of Ypsilanti, MI had experience as an offensive coordinator prior to his head coaching hires, serving in the role with both the Denver Broncos (2013-2014) and Chicago Bears (2015).

Schottenheimer was let go after three seasons on the job as the Seahawks' once potent offence greatly tailed off as the season progressed.

Fowler notes that the Seahawks also intend to speak to Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka regarding the OC job.

The Jets hired former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as Gase's replacement last week.