The Seattle Seahawks are expected to release defensive end Carlos Dunlap on Monday, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter

Dunlap was headed into the final year of a renegotiated contract with Seattle after being traded to the Seahawks from Cincinnati. He was due to make a non-guaranteed $10.1 million base salary next season, according to ESPN's Roster Management System.

Dunlap was also due to earn a $3 million roster bonus on the 5th day of the league year, which begins on March 17.

In eight games with the Seahawks, Dunlap registered 14 total tackles and seven sacks.

Dunlap will be an unrestricted free agent upon his release.