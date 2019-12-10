2h ago
Report: Burke withdraws from Als GM search
Hamilton Tiger-Cats Senior Director of Personnel and Co-Manager of Football Operations Shawn Burke has withdrawn his name from consideration for the Montreal Alouettes GM position, according to a report from Herb Zurkowsky of the Montreal Gazette.
TSN.ca Staff
Zurkowsky reported Burke was the leading candidate for the position but has decided to remain with the Tiger-Cats.
Burke was appointed to his position, alongside Drew Allemang, last off-season when Eric Tillman left his post as Ticats GM. Burke has been with the Ticats since 2007.