The Vanderbilt Commodores have a new coach and it's Jerry Stackhouse.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports that the former Raptors 905 head coach and current Memphis Grizzlies assistant will succeed Bryce Drew who was fired last month after the program's worst season ever. The Commodores finished their season at 9-23 and went winless in SEC play at 0-18.

After one season as a Toronto Raptors assistant, Stackhouse took the helm of the the franchise's D-League affiliate in 2016 and led the team to a championship in 2017, the same year he was named G-League Coach of the Year.

The Kinston, NC native was interviewed for the Raptors' coaching vacancy last summer, but the team ultimately went with Nick Nurse. Stackhouse then left the organization to work under J.B. Bickerstaff and the Grizzlies.

The third overall pick in the 1995 NBA Draft out of UNC, Stackhouse spent 18 years in the NBA as a player with the Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets.